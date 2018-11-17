‘Einstein’ the camel becomes snowstorm mascot

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (WFMZ/CNN) – A recent snowstorm frustrated many drivers in Pennsylvania, but now they have a hero they can look up to: “Einstein the Snow Camel.”
The camel became famous after getting out of his trailer and walking alongside it up a snow-covered hill Thursday afternoon.
Einstein and his handler Megan Hudock were on their way to an event for their traveling petting zoo business when they got stuck.
"It was one wrong turn after another, with hills,” Hudock said. “And even the slightest hills when you're hauling a 12-hundred-pound animal in your trailer can be a little tricky."
Hudock let Einstein out of his trailer for his own safety, and she let him walk alongside the trailer as she eventually got it up the snowy hill.
"He just followed along and walked just five minutes until we could get up the hill, enough to get him back in, and then everything was fine," Hudock said.
The incident was posted to social media, and in a matter of minutes, Einstein earned a new nickname: The Snow Camel.
"I have gotten message after message today, just, ‘I was having the worst day and it brought a smile to my face,’ and ‘He's a legend. You guys are going to be remembered forever,’" Hudock said.
They didn’t make it to their event, but Hudock hopes better planning and a social media craze is cause for more events for all those who want to meet Einstein the Snow Camel.
“Who knows, maybe we’ll get to branch out and have meet-and-greets or do some fun things here and there with him,” Hudock said.
