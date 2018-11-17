Documentary of the Hokulea worldwide journey to close out Hawaii Film Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Documenting three years of Hokulea’s historic worldwide voyage resulted in more than 4,000 hours of footage and half a million still pictures.
All that had to be condensed to create the film Moananuiakea, One Ocean, One People, One Canoe.
The film will close out the Hawaii Film Festival this Sunday night.
For the documentary’s producer and director, Naalehu Anthony, it was painstaking task to edit all that down to two and a half hours.
“Typically when we do a feature length documentary, you shoot maybe 30 or 40 days. We shot a thousand days.”
To prepare, the crew members had to also learn to be photographers even before Hokulea launched.
“For Oiwi Tv, we had a team of 8 photographers who would sail as crew members," says Anthony, "A year before the voyage, I took the guys and we did crew training. To teach them not only how to sail, but how to shoot, on board, a moving vessel, that’s always wet, that’s always salty.”
Cutting edge technology allowed the crew to send back images while at sea, documenting the breathtaking views, the historic meetings in port, and the sometimes tumultuous legs of the journey.
“We wanted the rainy days, we wanted the really miserable weather to be able to articulate in the film what all of that looks like. It’s not all sunny days,” Anthony says.
What the film captures the most for the crew, the pride of a practice that has been passed down for generations.
“These moments, where the navigator is reaching into the depths of their soul to try to figure out where they are... to be on board the canoe as they brought land out of the sea, that was one of the most spectacular things. That I’ll never, never forget.”
The people of Hawaii are the first to view the finished product as a way to honor the crew members and film makers who witnessed the journey. But like Hokulea, the producers also want Moananuiakea to make it’s way around the world, educating all those who see it.
The film will be screened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Honolulu Theatre and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal Dole Cannery.
