‘Bows fall to 0-4 after 72-65 loss to Portland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball couldn’t gain their first win of the season earlier this afternoon against Portland, losing 72-65 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii is now 0-4 on the season with each contest being decided by eight points or less.
"It feels weird to say, but we are at a point where we can't focus on our record," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "We have to focus on ourselves and our game. I still believe we are going to be fine and we'll get the taste of a win. But to do that, we have to continue to improve every element of our game."
Senior guard Leah Salanoa led the ‘Bows with a 19-point,11-rebound double-double while junior forward Makenna Woodfolk added 11 points.
Hawaii will look for its first win on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. HT against Seattle at home.
The game will honor “Hometown Heroes” as first responders will have discounted tickets at 50 percent off.
