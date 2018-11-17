Against the odds, Waianae homeless camp raises a stunning $1M for their new, permanent home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s most well-known homeless camp says they’ve raised more than $1 million to buy property of their own.
For the past decade, Puuhonua O Waianae has been a fixture at the Waianae Boat Harbor.
But that could change as early as next year.
“We have secured enough money to at least now negotiate for land,” said community leader Twinkle Borge.
Borge credits the community for making it possible.
Two sizable anonymous donations put them over the $1 million mark. Now, camp leaders say they have their eyes on several sites in Waianae that could be home to their new village.
The homes will be simple. And like the current village, kitchens, bathrooms and gathering spaces will all be shared.
“A couple weeks ago, we were able to bring in one of our prototype homes to show what Puuhonua can be,” said Borge.
It’s a move Borge says has been in the works since March.
That’s when the state first announced plans to sweep the encampment from conservation lands near the Waianae Boat Harbor. The governor later called off enforcement, but still hasn’t come up with a plan for where the camp’s 200 residents will go.
“We’re trying to do this solely on our own, without government help,” said Borge.
To make that a reality, Borge says she’ll continue fundraising to meet their $1.5 million goal. That will cover the cost of a long-term lease and basic infrastructure.
“The vision is big and I believe the vision can be the solution,” said Borge. “I believe we can be the blue print for the state.”
