A year later, few answers into how admitted killer escaped from Kaneohe psychiatric hospital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year ago, when admitted killer Randall Saito walked away from the State Hospital with fake identification and escaped to California — where he was quickly captured — state officials promised an investigation and put six hospital workers on paid leave.
But other than ruling out criminal wrongdoing, the state Attorney General’s office still won’t say what the workers are being investigated for because their administrative investigation is still pending.
“It’s a little frustrating. This has been an ongoing issue. We’ve had investigations. We’ve had commissions, we’ve had reports," said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, whose represents Kaneohe.
Added state Rep. Della Au Belatti: “We were promised a report, a full accounting of what happened and that hasn’t happened ... It shouldn’t take this long for some kind of report to come out."
But Saito’s attorney said his help came from people outside the hospital.
“I’m convinced based on what I’ve seen so far that it didn’t come from inside the institution. That it came from the clubhouse where there were people that were not part of the hospital scene," said lawyer Michael Green.
Since Saito’s escape, hospital officials have tightened security measures. And officials said the hospital hasn’t experienced any escapes since Saito’s.
“We looked at everything that might have touched on that escape. We looked all cell phone usage ... we’ve increased contraband checks, we’ve looked at visitation policies," said Bill May, administrator for the State Hospital.
Meanwhile, the state is building a new, $140 million high-security facility at the State Hospital that will make escapes like Saito’s virtually impossible. That project will be completed in about three years.
