Wet Weather Weekend Ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news for your Aloha Friday and your weekend: National Weather Service has updated their most recent forecast and it doesn't contain the words heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
We still have unstable air mass aloft which means we will get increased showers for mostly the windward and mauka sections. We expect a remnant band of low clouds and showers will impact Kauai late Friday, O’ahu Saturday morning, moving over Maui county Saturday evening and Hawaii Island Saturday night. We will get some sunshine and trade wind weather as the unstable air mass passes thru the islands.
Still wet weather ahead for the weekend, but not expecting heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Another round of wet trade wind weather is due in the middle of next week.
A small reinforcing northwest swell could reach advisory level late tonight thru Saturday; that along with the stronger trade winds will kick up the East side a bit.
Another Northwest swell is due to fill in late Monday and peak Monday night into Tuesday
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for north facing shores of Maui.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters.
