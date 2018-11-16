Under month-long pilot, security guards to patrol urban parks where homeless congregate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will shell out $44,000 for a month-long, round-the-clock security presence at nine urban parks where encampments of chronically homeless people have been a recurring problem.
City officials said uniformed private security guards, working in pairs, will patrol parks and will be in marked cars.
The guards can’t issue citations, but are trained to “mitigate confrontational situations" and inform park users of rules.
Hawaii Protective Association was awarded the initial, month-long contract for the work.
“People demand that they be safe, in our parks and on our sidewalks. And I’m not going to stop fighting for their safety,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a news conference Thursday.
Caldwell acknowledged the pilot project is expensive and that additional funds will be needed if the contract is extended.
The guards will patrol the following parks:
- Aala Park
- Ala Wai Community Park
- Ala Wai Neighborhood Park
- Crane Community Park
- Kamamalu Neighborhood Park
- Moiliili Neighborhood Park
- Mother Waldron Neighborhood Park
- Old Stadium Park
- Pawaa In-Ha Park
The patrols come after the city recently reopened three of the parks to get patrols: Old Stadium Park, Moiliili Community Park and Crane Community Park . The parks closed for maintenance after mounting complaints from residents about homeless encampments and facilities in disrepair.
