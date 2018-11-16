Tracking a weak front plus another round of bigger surf

The new northwest swell is expected to peak on Friday, then lower gradually Friday night and Saturday. A slightly smaller north northwest swell is expected Saturday night and Sunday. Another small to moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the remainder of this week and on into the middle of next week. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores beginning Friday as the trade winds increase.