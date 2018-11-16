Tracking a weak front plus another round of bigger surf

Earlier this week, weather models were hinting that an upper level disturbance could bring thunderstorms to the state. Now, that scenario has backed off, but with the passing of a front, we could still see passing showers along windward and mauka neighborhoods.
Our chances for rain increases now on Friday afternoon over the Garden Isle and then spreads east Friday night into Saturday for our windward and mauka neighborhoods.
High surf alerts are back up...
The new northwest swell is expected to peak on Friday, then lower gradually Friday night and Saturday. A slightly smaller north northwest swell is expected Saturday night and Sunday. Another small to moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the remainder of this week and on into the middle of next week. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores beginning Friday as the trade winds increase.
As we head into Thanksgiving week, the weather will improve as classic trade winds take over and it shouldn’t be as wet. Have a wonderful weekend! Hard to believe the holidays are just around the corner.
