Rainbow Wahine sweeps past UC Irvine, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the eve of senior night, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team started the last weekend of the regular season on the right foot with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 27-25, 25-16) over UC Irvine tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Led by Casey Castillo’s match-high 14 kills, the ‘Bows jumped out to an early lead after winning the first set by six points before engaging in a back-and-forth war in the second frame, allowing the Anteaters to fight their way back into the match.
Abby Marjama had a strong showing for UC Irvine with 10 kills, five digs and a block but hit just .138 percent from the floor. Makayla Wolfe led UC Irvine with a hitting percentage of .250 but as a team the Anteaters hit just .098 from the floor, a poor showing compared to Hawaii’s .246 mark as a team.
Castillo hit .323 on the match and received some help from McKenna Granato (nine kills) and Norene Iosia, who was two kills away from a triple-double (eight kills, 10 digs, 17 assists.)
Hawaii will look to send its seniors off with a win tomorrow night against UC Davis at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
