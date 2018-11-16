Trolley driver arrested after crash that killed 76-year-old pedestrian

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trolley driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian who was trying to cross a Kakaako intersection, police said.
The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Auahi and Cooke streets.
Paramedics said the victim, who had been walking in a crosswalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the visitor trolley, meanwhile, was arrested for negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He refused a field sobriety test.
A half-dozen witnesses on board the trolley witnessed the crash, police said.
The fatality comes amid a deadly year on Oahu roadways.
So far in 2018, 58 people have died in traffic fatalities on the island, 25 of whom were pedestrians.
“It’s a tragic year. We’re at a very high number and it’s way too high for what we would want," said police Lt. James Slayter. "We would love it to be no fatalities, but unfortunately we had another one today. It’s a somber reminder for all the drivers out there today, slow down, be cautious, watch out for one another.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.