Milton: UCF belongs in College Football Playoff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - McKenzie Milton is not short on confidence.
The former three-star quarterback from Mililani High School has taken the college football world by storm over the past two seasons, guiding UCF to 22-straight wins - the longest such winning streak in the country.
So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Milton, a potential Heisman Trophy finalist, said in an interview that his No. 11 Knights are more deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff, especially over the likes of Notre Dame.
"You look at the [Pitt] film against us and Notre Dame," Milton said in an interview with Bleacher Report. "You can't tell me Notre Dame is a better team than us."
When asked if there’s a difference between the Knights and the Fighting Irish, Milton replied coldly, “Oh, I see a difference. We're better."
Milton’s frustration with the CFP committee is not unjustified. After all, what more can UCF do besides win every game over the span of two years and still be denied of a CFP semi final matchup?
"Notre Dame scored late to beat Pitt, and you hear the committee talk about how great it was for them to pull it out," Milton said/ "Then what we did to Pitt is ignored."UCF will take on No. 24 Cincinnati this Saturday and ESPN’s College Gameday will also be there.
It’s an opportunity to give UCF the attention it's been seeking for over a year now after going undefeated in 2017, defeating SEC powerhouse Auburn in the Peach Bowl and declaring itself national champions.
Sitting at No. 11, UCF is one of just four undefeated teams in the Top 25. The other three are Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame - each ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.