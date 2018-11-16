Maui murder suspect confessed to the killing in jail, witness says

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness in a Maui murder trial testified Wednesday that the suspect confessed to the killing while in jail.
48-year-old Jesse Hueu is charged with second degree murder in the 2014 death of Derrick Kualaau.
Kualaau was found dead at his home near Maliko Gulch.
The Maui News reports the witness was incarcerated at the Maui Community Correctional Center at the same time as Hueu.
It was during this time, that the witness says Hueu told him that he had killed Kualaau by hitting him in the head with a bat.
Prosecutors say details of the conversation match crime scene evidence and the victim’s injuries.
The trial is ongoing.
