To mark King Kalakaua’s birthday, pair of kahili placed at Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday is King Kalakaua’s birthday.
And to mark the day, a pair of new kahili were made in his honor.
On Thursday night, they were put in the king’s bedroom on the second floor of Iolani Palace.
The kahili, a symbol of Hawaiian royalty, will remain in the palace as part of the permanent display.
The palace says it took about 600 hours to create the 12-foot kahili, using more than 11,000 rooster feathers.
Those who made the kahili based their design off a historical photo of the king’s bedroom.
Kalakaua was born on Nov. 16, 1836, and was sometimes called the Merrie Monarch. He died in 1891.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.