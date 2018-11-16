Marines to play free Toys for Tots Concert this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Toys for Tots Concert is Sunday at the Hawaii Theatre.
The concert is free thanks to financial support from BAE Systems and Staff Sergeant Justin Holroyd joins us from the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band to tell us more about it.
The Na Mele o Na Keiki Christmas Concert put on by the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band will be held on Sunday Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre.
