Law enforcement now has a new tool to prevent repeat DUI offenders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repeat drunk driving offenders could soon be monitored with a new high-tech anklet.
Those with multiple driving under the influence arrests could be ordered to wear the anklets as a condition of release, the city Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
If they drink alcohol or tamper or remove the ankle monitor before trial, probation officers and judges are alerted.
And they also may have to forfeit their bail.
The monitor tests alcohol consumption every 30 minutes.
