‘I think about her every day’: Former dentist accused in young patient’s death takes the stand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former Kailua dentist accused of recklessly causing the death of a young patient — 3 year old Finley Boyle — testified Thursday in her own manslaughter trial.
Before Lilly Geyer took the stand, the judge granted a motion to drop two drug violation charges against her.
Geyer said Boyle’s loss was “heartbreaking.”
“It was the most tragic and devastating event that I’ve ever been through,” she said. “I think about her every day because my daughter was only a month older than her and every time I see my daughter, I think of Finley.”
Geyer says while her dental assistant was the one to give Finley the mixture of sedatives, she’s confident the dosage was correct and safe.
The 41-year-old says because Finley’s mother led her to believe the little girl was in perfect health, she couldn’t understand why the little girl stopped breathing. Geyer says she learned Finley was diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory infection after she was charged with manslaughter.
“I read hundreds of pages of medical records and when that came up my heart just sank because I just knew that was the cause,” Geyer said.
On Dec. 3, 2013, Geyer had just started drilling Finley’s teeth when, she says, her assistant noticed the little girl’s oxygen levels were dropping.
The former dentist showed the jury different ways she tried to help. She says she immediately directed her assistant to call 911.
“I was rubbing her, shaking her,” Geyer said.
Finley was taken to Adventist Health Castle, then transferred to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
Geyer says she remembers the last conversation she had with Finley’s mother that night.
“The mom had said she was starting to improve. She started breathing on her own in the ambulance,” Geyer said.
