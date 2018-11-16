23 Honolulu firefighters are women. Meet 4 at one of the busiest fire stations on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday was the first day on the job for Elyse Nakama.
She gave up a position as a physical therapist for a career fighting fires with the Honolulu Fire Department.
"I'm nervous. This is a lot of responsibility," she said.
Nakama is assigned to the Central Station.
“It’s a privilege really to work alongside so many women, as well as firefighters who are men, too,” Nakama said.
The fire house on Beretania Street is one of Oahu’s busiest and most unique.
Two firefighters, a captain, and the battalion chief at the Central Station are women.
That’s the largest across-the-ranks collection of women at any one fire station on Oahu.
The station’s led by Battalion Chief Debbi Eleneki.
She is the first female to make it into the Honolulu Fire Department.
"I always felt that I was just a firefighter," she said.
Eleneki is the reason many women joined the department.
“When I first came in I didn’t realize the influence I could have on other individuals. Thirty-two years later, I can see it now,” she said.
Still, there’s a lot of work to do.
There are just 23 women in the Honolulu Fire Department out of 1,064 uniformed positions.
Central District Capt. Kiana Kam said gone are the days when female firefighters were looked at differently.
"When you come into the profession you become a firefighter. It's not a fireman. It's not a firewoman. You're just a firefighter," she said.
This year, five women passed the rigorous training to get through graduation.
Eleneki would like to see more, but she’s pleased with the progress the department’s making in attracting females to the job.
"Having diversity in the department is super beneficial for us," Eleneki said.
Nakama's fire fighting career is just beginning.
"I hope that I never lose the passion that I feel right now," she said.
She’s eager to learn from other firefighters at the Central District station, especially the women who rose through the ranks.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.