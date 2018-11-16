Hometown Heroes: An Army recruiter with a simple mission — help others make a difference, too

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two deployments to Iraq, Sgt. Mose Matautia is back home sharing his passion for the U.S. Army as a recruiter.
“I think that’s the biggest satisfaction or the rewarding part, is seeing individuals who want to take charge and do something better for themselves, and not only for themselves, but for their country too,” said Matautia.
Matautia comes from a family of veterans.
He enlisted in the Army as soon as he could, when he was just 17 years old.
“My biggest influencers were my parents. Both of my parents were in the military,” Matautia said.
His father retired after 22 years of services in the Army. His mother also joined the Army and served for three years. His sister served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 10 years.
“There’s a lot of benefits as far as my family. I have a large family,” he said.
The 34-year-old now has six children of his own.
In 2006, he volunteered to deploy to Iraq with the Army Reserves' 428th Combat Support Platoon and was attached to Special Forces. He went again in 2010 as active duty with the 25th Infantry Division.
“I think the biggest part is leaving your family. I think that’s the hardest part," he said.
"But I know in the long run it’s worth it. Because not only are you fighting for your country, but you’re fighting for and standing up for what we believe in.”
Matautia was hand selected to be a recruiter.
He says his goal is to make a difference in the lives of others, so they can make a difference in the country and the world.
“It’s very satisfying seeing our younger generation or younger kids taking the next step they need to do to take care of their families and accomplish their goals,” he said.
