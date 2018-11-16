Hawaii Convention Center to welcome 50 teams for inaugural futsal tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 50 futsal teams from around the world will descend upon the Hawaii Convention Center later this month for the 2018 Pacific Rim Futsal Cup.
There are teams representing each of the major Hawaiian Islands along with teams from the continental U.S., Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and more.
U.S. Futsal signed a four-year agreement to hold the tournament on the center’s new indoor athletic courts.
Five courts will be assembled in the center’s 89,000 square-foot exhibition hall for the soccer-like sport, which is enjoyed by more than 12 million athletes worldwide.
Futsal features 10-12 players on each team who play with a low-bounce ball on indoor basketball-size courts.
“Great soccer superstars such as Pele, Zico and Socrates credit futsal with developing their skills, and we are excited to welcome both new and experienced players to this dynamic and fast-paced tournament," said Alexander Para, president and CEO of U.S. Futsal.
The tournament will be held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 and is expected to draw around 800 people.
