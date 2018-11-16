After serving as a lava evacuation center, Pahoa District Park to reopen for public use

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County announced Friday that portions of Pahoa District Park will reopen for public use Monday, after the park served as an evacuation center during the volcanic eruption.
People displaced by the eruptions were camped everywhere at the park, including the parking lots.
Now, the covered play courts and upper baseball fields will reopen to park-goers; though the soccer fields will remain closed for now, until they’re safe to be used.
Meanwhile, getting the entire park back in working order is expected to last more than a year and parts of the park will be closed intermittently.
