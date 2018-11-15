Wanted Wednesday: Sheri Shimizu in connection with attempted Walmart theft, forgery case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this week’s Wanted Wednesday segment, Honolulu police are asking the public for help in locating Sheri Shimizu who is wanted for a $20,000 bench warrant.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, on March 19 around 12:50 a.m. a man and a woman entered the Keeaumoku Walmart. The pair then proceeded to grab $740 worth of merchandise.
As the pair went to checkout, they attempted to pay for the items using a check.
“When an employee asked to see their Identification card, the male showed the employee a Hawaii driver’s license. The employee noticed that the male depicted in the ID card did not match the male. When the employee questioned him, the male and female both fled the store,” CrimeStoppers said.
HPD was notified and able to locate the man on North School street. The woman, later identified as Shimizu, was subsequently placed under arrest for Attempted Theft in the Second Degree, and other forgery and identity theft charges.
The bench warrant for her arrest was issued after she failed to appear for a HOPE hearing on a motion for modification in early October.
Shimizu has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.