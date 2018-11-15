TRAFFIC ALERT: Filming for new ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ movie to close lanes of H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Heads up, drivers: Filming for a new movie could impact your commute if you’re heading to or from Windward Oahu next week.
Crews will be taking up part of the H-3 Freeway on Monday and Tuesday for the new “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie, which is shooting scenes around Oahu this month.
The filming will require the closure of the left lane of the freeway in the Halawa-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the closure of the left lane in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Although the H-3 will remain open, drivers are still urged to consider other routes such as the Likelike or Pali highways.
Filming will also take place at the Lanai Lookout along Kalanianaole Highway, which will remain closed until Nov. 21.
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” which is due out in 2020, has also been filming at the USS Missouri.
