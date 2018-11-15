Tracking a series of NW swells plus more rain on the way

We are tracking changes in the forecast as we head into the end of the workweek and into the weekend. We are keeping an eye on an upper level disturbance that may trigger a few thunderstorms across the state as we head into Thursday night into Saturday. It highly depends if the disturbance gets close enough to the islands to determine if we will see lightning and if we get heavy rain. Stay tuned! So in this scenario, we will see increased showers along windward and mauka neighborhoods, at times, spreading to the leeward neighborhoods. An area of high pressure will establish itself north of us, and that will allow for the trade wind flow to return. Any moisture within the trade wind flow, will be marching over the state. Make sure to use our interactive radar to keep track of the rain.