Tracking a series of NW swells plus more rain on the way

We are tracking changes in the forecast as we head into the end of the workweek and into the weekend. We are keeping an eye on an upper level disturbance that may trigger a few thunderstorms across the state as we head into Thursday night into Saturday. It highly depends if the disturbance gets close enough to the islands to determine if we will see lightning and if we get heavy rain. Stay tuned! So in this scenario, we will see increased showers along windward and mauka neighborhoods, at times, spreading to the leeward neighborhoods. An area of high pressure will establish itself north of us, and that will allow for the trade wind flow to return. Any moisture within the trade wind flow, will be marching over the state. Make sure to use our interactive radar to keep track of the rain.
Let’s talk surf! A series of NW swells are building in, as one heads out another one will build in over the state. The current advisory level north northwest swell will lower gradually tonight and Thursday. A new advisory level northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night, peak on Friday, then lower gradually Friday night and Saturday. A slightly smaller north northwest swell is expected Saturday night and Sunday. Another small to moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend. A slight uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected Friday through Sunday as the trade winds pick back up.
Hard to believe Thanksgiving Eve is one week away! The turkey is getting a little nervous! Right now, models are showing trade winds in the forecast for the holiday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.