Power of Palehua: How IZ got his inspiration behind ‘Hawaii ’78’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Producer Jon De Mello shared how one of Israel Kamakawiwoole’s most important songs “Hawaii ’78″ came to be and how it was inspired back in 1996.
Though the song was originally written by Mickey Ioane and performed by IZ’s former band, the Makaha Sons of Niihau, IZ had his own idea for how it should sound.
Hawaii News Now was granted special access to the secluded site high above Oahu, where IZ and producer Jon De Mello crafted their take on the anthem.
“I had a studio in Palehua, which is way out in Waianae. Itʻs 3,000 feet up in the mountains, up in the Waianae Range. Itʻs a very sacred spot, a very Hawaiian spot," De Mello said.
Meanwhile, De Mello pieced the song together on his computer using Israel’s voice, clips from an old chanter and a large collection of sampled Hawaiian instruments.
And that single session led to a key contribution in Hawaiian music history.
De Mello says it was nearing midnight up in misty, chilly Palehua, when the pair crafted a new version of “Hawaii ’78.”
“We opened the doors and you could see the city lights going out all the way to Diamond Head, but every now and then it would just get hazed up and youʻd lose the city and the clouds would be glowing,” De Mello said.
As the clock inched towards midnight, De Mello remembers IZ was getting tired as he sat beside the fireplace and gazed out at the beautiful view of the city.
Thus, the song was reborn.
“And that was the first time he heard ‘Hawaii ’78’ and we sat on that mountaintop til a little after three listening to it and playing it and playing it,” De Mello said.
