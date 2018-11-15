Power of Palehua: How IZ got his inspiration behind ‘Hawaii ’78’

“I looked up towards the end of the song and he was just sitting there like this and I was going ‘Oh my gosh.' He says, ‘Where’d that come from?’ He said ‘Play it again. Rewind it play it again.' We played it 50 times, if we played it once. And usually soon as it ended, ‘Just play it again.’ I said “What do you want to do – change it? Do you want to change it?' And he said, "Itʻs exactly what I want. Exactly.” And I said, ‘Okay. You sure?’ He said ‘Uh-huh. Can I have a copy?’ I said, ‘Yeah Iʻll give you a cassette!’”

Jon De Mello