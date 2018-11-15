New NOAA weather satellite captures first high-resolution image of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brand new weather satellite stationed over the Pacific Ocean has just begun transmitting its first high-definition images, including its first view of Hawaii.
This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES-17 satellite — which launched on March 1 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center — reached its new orbital position over the Pacific, where it will become operational as the new GOES west satellite come December.
That means more advanced and clearer imagery that will enhance NOAA’s ability to forecast weather in the region, particularly in Hawaii and Alaska.
Forecasters will get a more detailed look at specific environmental conditions such as volcanic ash, wildfires, snow cover and ice.
NOAA on Thursday shared its first view of Hawaii, showing high-level clouds moving over low clouds over the islands.
The GOES-17 was also able to capture the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.