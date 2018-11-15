Mariota named 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award semi finalist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota is renown for both his skill and leadership on the football field. On top of that, he’s highly-regarded as one of the game’s “good guys.”
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Tennessee Titans quarterback and Honolulu native has another thing to celebrate - being nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field and Mariota was named one of 32 semifinalists for the honor.
The winner receives a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
Mariota, the second overall pick of the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been nominated for this award for three-straight seasons.
Here’s a quick look at the award nominees:
2018 NOMINEES:
Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis
The winner will be revealed during CBS' nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.
