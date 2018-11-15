Mariota named 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award semi finalist

Mariota named 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award semi finalist
Courtesy: USA Today Sports
By David McCracken | November 14, 2018 at 4:32 PM HST - Updated November 14 at 4:33 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota is renown for both his skill and leadership on the football field. On top of that, he’s highly-regarded as one of the game’s “good guys.”

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Tennessee Titans quarterback and Honolulu native has another thing to celebrate - being nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field and Mariota was named one of 32 semifinalists for the honor.

The winner receives a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Mariota, the second overall pick of the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been nominated for this award for three-straight seasons.

Here’s a quick look at the award nominees:

2018 NOMINEES:

Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters

Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle

Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko

Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams

Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison

New York Jets DL Steve McLendon

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro

San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis

The winner will be revealed during CBS' nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.