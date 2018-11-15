Sources: 35-year-old man dies after Hauula shooting

HAUULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple police sources tell Hawaii News Now the man shot in Hauula Wednesday night has died.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Anoilei Place just off of Hauula Homestead Road around 7:30 p.m.
According to Emergency Medical Service officials, the man was 35 years old and hospitalized in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound.
Sources say the shooting may have spawned from a dispute between neighbors. One suspect is reported to be in custody, according to sources.
“I was in my house and I just heard the ambulance. Usually when the ambulance comes out here, we listen and see where it’s gonna stop. So I heard it stop and I came out and I saw a bunch of people up the road gathering like something happened," Huula Residen Shea, who did not want to give her last name, said.
“So I went to look what happened and found out there was an argument down the lane with a bunch of people down there and somebody got shot,” Shea added.;
Honolulu police were still on scene until about 10 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
Additional details are developing.
