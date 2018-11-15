LeBron gets 44, passes Wilt in LA's 126-117 win over Blazers

The teams were meeting for the third time in four weeks already this season, a schedule quirk that didn't particularly please either coach. The Blazers spoiled LeBron's debut with the Lakers in a 128-119 win at Portland last month, but the Lakers replied by ending their 16-game skid in the rivalry by beating the Blazers 114-110 just 16 days later in the Moda Center. The clubs don't have their final meeting until the regular-season finale at Staples Center on April 9.