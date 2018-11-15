Keep an eye out for injured seabirds throughout the holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A group based on the Big Island is working tirelessly to save fledgling seabirds on Oahu.
Staff from the Hawaii Wildlife Center are on Oahu conducting rescues of injured seabirds throughout the end of the month.
November and early December sees the highest number of downed seabirds who get disoriented by the bright city lights. Young seabirds are extra vulnerable.
Experts and volunteers help guide the birds toward the moonlight out to sea where they spend most of their lives. Some are brought to the Honolulu Zoo for rehab and then released.
If you come across an injured bird, you’re asked to report it by calling (808) 884-5000.
