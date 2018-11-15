Interested in politics? Hawaii State Senate is hiring for 2019 legislative session

Most positions last for four to six months.

Interested in politics? Hawaii State Senate is hiring for 2019 legislative session
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 15, 2018 at 1:45 PM HST - Updated November 15 at 1:46 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re interested in politics and looking for a job, you should consider applying for the upcoming 2019 legislative session.

The Hawaii State Senate is hiring individuals who are excited to work in a public service organization, work with elected officials and the public, and learn more about the legislative process.

Jobs in the legislative session require a four to six month commitment, depending on the job.

Most jobs will start Jan. 2, 2019 and end on the final day of the session.

Current open positions include: committee clerk, legislative assistant, budget analyst, legislative researcher, legislative research attorney and data entry clerk/office assistant.

Employees who work 20 hours or more are eligible for health insurance.

For more information on these jobs, click here.

If you wish to apply, send a resume, cover letter and a position reference number to sclerk2@capitol.hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.