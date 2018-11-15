Interested in politics? Hawaii State Senate is hiring for 2019 legislative session

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re interested in politics and looking for a job, you should consider applying for the upcoming 2019 legislative session.
The Hawaii State Senate is hiring individuals who are excited to work in a public service organization, work with elected officials and the public, and learn more about the legislative process.
Jobs in the legislative session require a four to six month commitment, depending on the job.
Most jobs will start Jan. 2, 2019 and end on the final day of the session.
Current open positions include: committee clerk, legislative assistant, budget analyst, legislative researcher, legislative research attorney and data entry clerk/office assistant.
Employees who work 20 hours or more are eligible for health insurance.
For more information on these jobs, click here.
If you wish to apply, send a resume, cover letter and a position reference number to sclerk2@capitol.hawaii.gov.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.