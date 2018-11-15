Interactive exhibit hits the mark by injecting fun into math

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A temporary 5,000 square-foot structure set up on Ford Island now houses MathAlive! It’s a hands-on exhibition that simplifies the subject many students struggle with.
“Whether you’re surfing in Waikiki or snowboarding in the Colorado Rockies, there’s math. There’s physics involved in that,” said John Patterson, public relations director for Raytheon.
The world's largest producer of guided missiles brought the traveling exhibit to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and built the math maze.
Each interactive station presents a different type and level of math that supports what students are learning in the classroom. Dozens of interactive displays communicate to kids that math is everywhere — in music, sports, video games, fashion and movies.
Kids can challenge each other in a virtual downhill snowboard race, take 360-degree selfies, and control a NASA Mars rover.
"You can see how the math is applied, but in a fun way and not in the way that some math teachers might tell you," middle-school student Caleb Mason said.
“I just saw one of them over there that teaches you about Picasso, and that nature’s actually really like math, which is really cool,” added sixth-grader Lela Leo.
Raytheon takes MathAlive! around the country. The Aviation Museum hosts it for the next eight months.
"This has been a dream for us for the last several months, thinking about how we engage kids in science and STEM, and get them excited about the careers that are ahead of them," executive director Elissa Lines said.
So far 4,000 students are signed up to see it, and there’s room for more. The museum offers free bus transportation for schools and clubs.
“They can just go to our website which is pearlharboraviationmuseum.org, and go to our education area,” Lines said. “The application for the bus is right there. It’s part of the field trip program.”
For families that want to go on their own, admission is included in the ticket for the Aviation Museum.
MathAlive! debuted at the Smithsonian Institution in 2012 and has traveled across the mainland. In the Hawaii exhibit Raytheon will premier two new math exhibits -- one on weather and one on cyber security.
“The whole idea is we want students to understand that math is connected to everything that they think is cool,” Patterson said.
