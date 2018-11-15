H-1 Freeway partially reopens after crash near the Vineyard off ramp

All eastbound lanes are closed as of 11 p.m. (City Traffic Cameras)
By HNN Staff | November 14, 2018 at 11:01 PM HST - Updated November 14 at 11:35 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the H-1 Freeway is closed late Wednesday night following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Honolulu police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Vineyard off ramp. At one point, all four eastbound lanes were closed, and motorists were rerouted onto the Vineyard off ramp.

Around 11:30 p.m., two lanes were reopened.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. No word on the extent of injuries.

Police remain on scene.

This story will be updated.

