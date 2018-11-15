H-1 Freeway partially reopens after crash near the Vineyard off ramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the H-1 Freeway is closed late Wednesday night following a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Honolulu police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Vineyard off ramp. At one point, all four eastbound lanes were closed, and motorists were rerouted onto the Vineyard off ramp.
Around 11:30 p.m., two lanes were reopened.
Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. No word on the extent of injuries.
Police remain on scene.
This story will be updated.
