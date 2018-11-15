Golden Globes group gives $300,000 to wildfire victims

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Golden Globe statues appear at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards nominations at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is giving $300,000 to help the victims of California’s wildfires and their families. The organization best known as the creators and organizers of the Golden Globe Awards on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 announced the donation to four organizations that also include money for victims and families of last week’s mass shooting in Southern California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)