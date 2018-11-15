A glimpse of Hawaii will be seen in 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will be on display yet again at this year’s annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
Two groups from the islands will be representing the 808 state in the Jan. 1 parade.
The Hawaii All-State Marching Band, which is made up of high school students from around the state, will march along with the Hawaii Pa’u Riders from Waimanalo.
The groups are going to grace the the 5-and-a-half mile route on New Years Day in the beloved floral parade. Thousands of spectators are anticipated to line the streets.
This isn’t the first time the groups have participated in the big parade.
The 2019 appearance will be the All-State Band’s 4th time marching, while the pa’u riders will be celebrating their 40th time participating.
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.