Ed Case returns to Washington for Congress' freshman orientation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 80 fresh faces descended on Capitol Hill this week for Congress' freshman orientation, including Hawaii’s own Ed Case, who was recently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
This is Case’s second term in Congress after serving in the House from 2002 to 2007 – but this time, he’s facing a new political climate in Washington.
"The challenges are greater, and the opportunities are greater than the last time I was here, I think that’s the way I would put it,” Case said, in a phone interview with Hawaii News Now. “You know, we are a more divided country than when I was last here.”
Case is filling a seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor in the primary election. In the general election, Case faced a challenge from Republican Cam Cavasso, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.
Case and the other incoming House members will be sworn in next month ahead of the 116th Congress, which will convene on Jan. 3. And this time, Democrats will hold the power in the new House after the results of the midterm election last week.
“Many of the voters across the country in all parties spoke about the fact that they are just disgusted with Washington, and I think that has translated back into Congress in some ways, and I think it’s more apparent in the freshman class than perhaps in the folks that were returning.”
Although some seats are still up for grabs, Democrats are still projected to finish.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.