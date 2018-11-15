Day after being exonerated on sex trafficking charges, Isaiah McCoy is arrested again

The fmr death row inmate was picked up at HNL on a traffic warrant

The latest mugshot of Isaiah McCoy who was arrested for traffic warrants Wednesday
By Lynn Kawano | November 15, 2018 at 11:15 AM HST - Updated November 15 at 11:15 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after a federal judge dropped all charges against Isaiah McCoy, he was arrested again, this time by state sheriff’s deputies.

McCoy was trying to catch a plane to the mainland Wednesday night at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Sources say he was heading to a speaking engagement for the Innocence Project when he was detained because he didn’t have a valid ID.

TSA notified sheriff’s deputies who found an outstanding $200 traffic warrant.

McCoy was arrested and posted bail.

McCoy was accused of running a prostitution ring by the feds. He was indicted on 10 total charges but all were dropped because of multiple missteps by law enforcement.

McCoy had already beaten a murder conviction in Delaware where he was on death row.

