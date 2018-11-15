Day after being exonerated on sex trafficking charges, Isaiah McCoy is arrested again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after a federal judge dropped all charges against Isaiah McCoy, he was arrested again, this time by state sheriff’s deputies.
McCoy was trying to catch a plane to the mainland Wednesday night at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Sources say he was heading to a speaking engagement for the Innocence Project when he was detained because he didn’t have a valid ID.
TSA notified sheriff’s deputies who found an outstanding $200 traffic warrant.
McCoy was arrested and posted bail.
McCoy was accused of running a prostitution ring by the feds. He was indicted on 10 total charges but all were dropped because of multiple missteps by law enforcement.
McCoy had already beaten a murder conviction in Delaware where he was on death row.
