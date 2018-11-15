Case reveals shame, trauma of male sex trafficking victims

Case reveals shame, trauma of male sex trafficking victims
In this Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Linda Marino poses with photographs of her son, Samuel, at her home in Tolland, Conn. Samuel Marino died in a 2009 car crash that relatives believe was intentional after becoming a victim of a male sex trafficking ring. Advocates are calling for more recognition and services for male victims. (AP Photo/Dave Collins) (Dave Collins)
By DAVE COLLINS | November 14, 2018 at 10:13 PM HST - Updated November 14 at 10:13 PM

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut sex trafficking ring is illuminating what advocates call the underreported scourge of male victims.

Authorities say the ring involved at least 15 victims — possibly dozens — and operated for more than two decades. Police say the suspects preyed on developmentally disabled and mentally ill boys and young men.

Two men have pleaded guilty and another is expected to go on trial early next year.

Both male and female trafficking victims suffer trauma and other psychological scars. But advocates say men and boys are less likely to come forward and have difficulties finding counseling and other services.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says it received about 8,500 reports of human trafficking last year, including both sex and labor trafficking. Of those, 13 percent involved men and boys. Some studies show more than half of trafficking victims are male.

This June 25, 2015 self-made photo photo provided by Colorado Judge Robert Lung shows the judge in Castle Rock, Colo. Lung, a survivor of child sex trafficking, is a member of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and is calling for more recognition and services for male sex trafficking victims. (Robert Lung via AP)
This June 25, 2015 self-made photo photo provided by Colorado Judge Robert Lung shows the judge in Castle Rock, Colo. Lung, a survivor of child sex trafficking, is a member of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and is calling for more recognition and services for male sex trafficking victims. (Robert Lung via AP) (AP)
This May 2009 photo provided by Julie Cormier shows her brother Samuel Marino, in Coventry, Conn., who died in a 2009 car crash. Relatives believe the crash was intentional after Marino become a victim of a male sex trafficking ring. Advocates are calling for more recognition and services for male victims. (Julie Cormier via AP)
This May 2009 photo provided by Julie Cormier shows her brother Samuel Marino, in Coventry, Conn., who died in a 2009 car crash. Relatives believe the crash was intentional after Marino become a victim of a male sex trafficking ring. Advocates are calling for more recognition and services for male victims. (Julie Cormier via AP) (AP)