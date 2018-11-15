Are you ready for Black Friday? Here’s the holiday hours for malls, stores statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holiday season is upon us.
And with Thanksgiving and Black Friday just around the corner, malls and stores across the state will operate under special holiday hours for shoppers.
Here’s the list of holiday hours for local malls and stores:
- Pearl Ridge Center Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. and on Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Ala Moana Center Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight and on Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Waikele Premium Outlets Thanksgiving: 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. and on Black Friday: 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Windward Mall Thanksgiving: Hours not yet published
- Windward Mall Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Kahala Mall Thanksgiving: Hours not yet published
- Kahala Mall Black Friday: Doors will open at 4:30 a.m. on Black Friday, mall will officially be open from at 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Ka Makana Alii – Hours not yet published
- Royal Hawaiian Center will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here to see which stores will be open and what deals will be offered to shoppers.
- On Thanksgiving, about 35 stores in the Queen Kaahumanu Center will be open across the center from 6 p.m. to midnight; a few stores will be open until 2 a.m.
- Queen Kaahumanu Center Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Prince Kuhio Plaza Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight and on Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Kukui Grove Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. But, the center will be open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday at 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Macy’s will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open through 2 a.m. on Saturday
- Walmart Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. into Black Friday
- Sears Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. into Black Friday
- Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open for Black Friday
- Nordstrom will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open its doors from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Black Friday
This story is being updated.
