Young boy hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Halawa

HALAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paramedics responded to a call of a pedestrian accident in Halawa Monday night.
EMS officials arrived at the scene located on Ulune and Pualaa Street just after 7 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy injured after he was struck by a vehicle.
He was riding his bike when he was hit, EMS added.
The boy was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details surrounding the crash were available.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.