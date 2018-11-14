Young boy hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Halawa

Young boy hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Halawa
Generic/File Image (Ancheta, Dillon)
By HNN Staff | November 13, 2018 at 8:37 PM HST - Updated November 13 at 8:37 PM

HALAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paramedics responded to a call of a pedestrian accident in Halawa Monday night.

EMS officials arrived at the scene located on Ulune and Pualaa Street just after 7 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy injured after he was struck by a vehicle.

He was riding his bike when he was hit, EMS added.

The boy was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details surrounding the crash were available.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.