WATCH: Braddah Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s legendary ‘Hot Hawaiian Nights’ performances

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the best-selling Hawaiian music album of all-time, Hawaii News Now is taking a look back at the life and legacy of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole — including some of his most well-known live performances.
Here are some of the songs Kamakawiwo’ole performed on Hot Hawaiian Nights at the height of his musical career in Hawaii.
One performance starts with Braddah Iz welcoming the crowd — and everyone watching on TV across the state — before kicking off the show by playing the song ‘Living In A Sovereign Land’ from his 1996 album ‘N Dis Life.’ Be sure to catch the jokes he makes when introducing his band!
Many of the most-popular songs that Iz played live, including 'Henehene Hou ‘Aka,’ an ode to the neighborhoods near Diamond Head where Iz grew up, come from his album ‘Facing Future.’
He dedicates his performance of Ka Huila Wai to the people of Ka’u on Hawaii Island — specifically, to the “kupunas out there.”
His rendition of Ka Pua U’i includes an impromptu hula on the cramped stage where the Hot Hawaiian Nights filming took place.
