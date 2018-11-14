US Navy proposes expanded training activities in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) - U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command has proposed tripling the number of training events allowed on non-federal lands in Hawaii for Navy SEALs and other special operations forces.
The Navy published a draft environmental assessment last week on the plan to expand training activities from Oahu and the Big Island to include sites on Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
The review does not anticipate a significant environmental impact from the expanded training exercises that are scheduled to begin in 2019.
The assessment outlines two options as well as a no-action alternative.
Under the preferred option, no more than 10 events would be allowed per year on each non-federal training site.
The number of events would not exceed 330 across all non-federal land sites.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.