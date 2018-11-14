Trade winds fade for one day...

Winds will then again ramp up on Thursday night into Friday and we are expecting it to remain breezy through the weekend. Once the weekend arrives, more rain is likely as an upper level disturbance treks closer to the state. Weather models are hinting that rainfall may become more widespread over the weekend IF the upper-level low inches close to the state. Stay tuned. The models show increasingly cold air aloft helping to enhance increasing moisture riding in on the trades, which should make for a rather wet end of the week, especially for windward and mauka sections, with at least some possibility for localized downpours and heavy rainfall from about Friday into the weekend. The amount of rain highly depends on the position of this weather disturbance and how close it gets to the islands.