Trade winds fade for one day...

Hope you’ve been enjoying this beautiful trade wind weather! It has been absolutely perfect to be outdoors and it is one of those days I wish I could bottle up our weather and send it to friends and family on the mainland who would appreciate a ray of sunshine right now.
As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, the winds will be slowing down but we aren’t expecting a lot of rain during this time. This set up should allow for a dry, rather hot convective day with lots of sunshine and only limited afternoon clouds over island interiors. We can’t completely rule out a shower or two but the vast majority will not see rainfall.
Winds will then again ramp up on Thursday night into Friday and we are expecting it to remain breezy through the weekend. Once the weekend arrives, more rain is likely as an upper level disturbance treks closer to the state. Weather models are hinting that rainfall may become more widespread over the weekend IF the upper-level low inches close to the state. Stay tuned. The models show increasingly cold air aloft helping to enhance increasing moisture riding in on the trades, which should make for a rather wet end of the week, especially for windward and mauka sections, with at least some possibility for localized downpours and heavy rainfall from about Friday into the weekend. The amount of rain highly depends on the position of this weather disturbance and how close it gets to the islands.
And let’s talk surf! There is a building swell that will bring advisory-level surf our way along north and west shores. There is a High Surf Advisory from noon to 6 PM on Wednesday. Surf will be climbing to 10 to 15 feet along the country. The current north-northwest swell will peak tonight, then subside through Thursday. A reinforcing northwest swell expected Thursday night will likely boost surf back above the advisory threshold. A smaller north swell will reinforce this decaying swell over the weekend. Surf will build along east facing shores over the weekend as winds strengthen, but surf will remain below the advisory threshold. Only small surf is expected along south facing shores.
