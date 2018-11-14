Tagovailoa to play Saturday, Heisman odds dip slightly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa’s Heisman Trophy campaign took a bit off a hit after he left this past Saturday’s game against Mississippi State with a knee injury, but he’s still far away the odds-on favorite to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.
Tagovailoa is currently a -450 favorite to win the Heisman, followed by Kyler Murray at +500 and Will Grier at +700, per OddsShark.
Before Saturday's 24-0 win over the Bulldogs, the Hawaii native’s Heisman odds stood at -1000 before throwing for 164 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
But just because Tagovailoa didn’t perform up to his usual standards and is less than 100 percent healthy going into this Saturday’s game against The Citadel, don’t think for a second that head coach Nick Saban is thinking of letting him take the week off.
"No. Why would we do that?" Saban told reporters that asked about the possibility of resting Tagovailoa this weekend. "I mean, to say this was not an important game or he doesn't need to play? I think we need to do a better job of the people playing around him, doing what they're supposed to do so he doesn't get hit. And he needs to do a better job of stepping up in the pocket and getting rid of the ball, which he had several opportunities to do.
"Some of these hits could be avoided by better execution, and I think that's what we're going to focus on, not trying to take a guy out of the game so he can't improve or do what he needs to do to get better."
Expect Tagovailoa to star and play Saturday and extend his lead in the Heisman race.
