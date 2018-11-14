Tagovailoa to play Saturday, Heisman odds dip slightly

"No. Why would we do that?" Saban told reporters that asked about the possibility of resting Tagovailoa this weekend. "I mean, to say this was not an important game or he doesn't need to play? I think we need to do a better job of the people playing around him, doing what they're supposed to do so he doesn't get hit. And he needs to do a better job of stepping up in the pocket and getting rid of the ball, which he had several opportunities to do.