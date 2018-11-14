Residents return but Southern California fire still has life

Roger Kelton, 67, wipes his tears while searching through the remains of his mother-in-law's home burned down by the Woolsey Fire Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. "We saw the pictures Friday of the house on fire," said Kelton. "We knew it was gone but still haven't had my good cry yet. I've been trying to be strong for my daughter, my wife and my mother-in-law." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP)