Rainbow Warriors focused on bowl eligibility, giant pineapples ahead of UNLV

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are only two things on Rainbow Warrior football head coach Nick Rolovich’s mind entering the team’s final home game of the season: 1) Winning to become bowl eligible. 2) Lifting a giant pineapple trophy in victory.
Hawaii is currently 6-5 on the season, just one win away from securing bowl eligibility. After starting 6-1, the Warriors have fell off pace over the past month with four-straight losses.
However, a much needed bye week appears to have done the trick as Rolovich is confident that his players and coaches are refreshed, anxious and ready to go to battle against UNLV on Saturday.
“They know what it’s about. I don’t think we’ve changed too much,” Rolovich said. “I thought we had a productive bye week but they know. We’re playing for pineapples and we’re playing for bowl games. And it’s not something we need to harp on I don’t think.”
Flirting with bowl eligibility for over a month, the Warriors will look to earn their seventh win of the season at Aloha Stadium against an inconsistent UNLV side that is already out of the running for a bowl game.
But just because the Rebels’ record might not indicate a quality team, Hawaii defensive lineman Zeno Choi understands the importance of this team playing its best game of the season to secure postseason play.
“This week is just like any other week, we can get one more. One week at a time,one game at a time. So we have a lot to play for and sealing this game means we have eligibility for the Hawaii Bowl, so it’s just kind of like the word around town. That’s the main thing we’re playing for this week.”
Hawaii takes on UNLV this Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.