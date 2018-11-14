Police arrest suspected peeping Tom in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a suspected peeping Tom at a Waikiki hotel on Monday night.
Police say it happened in a bathroom at the Sheraton Waikiki around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police bulletin, a 22-year-old woman was using the bathroom when she saw the suspect, a 22-year-old man, holding his cell phone under the stall.
The suspect was arrested the next night at another hotel on Lewers Street.
He was held on suspicion of violation of privacy, but he has since been released pending investigation.
