The owner of Paia Inn wants to expand, but there’s backlash from neighbors

PAIA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The historic Paia Inn was built in 1927. It has five small rooms and its owner, Michael Baskin is hoping to expand.
He wants the current office space and a spa turned into rentals for a total of nine rooms.
"Basically as small as we are, a few more rooms is going to be a small addition and actually providing additional service to the town," said Baskin.
But his neighbors aren’t so happy about his expansion goals.
"He is illegally operating against a community plan that says no hotels running vacation rentals which is illegal,' said neighbor Mopsy Aarona.
Earlier this month, a small group demonstrated after the Maui Planning Commission’s decision to block the expansion of the transient vacation rental to nine rooms. Baskin says he appealed the planning commission’s ruling to circuit court and says he doesn’t want hotels in Paia either, but Aarona wants the county to shut it down.
"We do not want this. We want this lifestyle to be simple. We don't want all this development," said Aarona.
"I think she is misinformed and she is spreading the wrong information and telling people that we are not properly permitted and that's not the case. We are," said Baskin who says he came to a previous $500,000 settlement with Maui County over past violations.
A Maui county spokesman said, "By mutual agreement, the Paia Inn can continue to operate during the appeals process, and is currently in full compliance with all county requirements."
A hearing's officer did find the Paia Inn as a "sensitively designed inn with nine bedrooms" in a district that allows transient vacation rentals with up to 12 bedrooms, but it was denied anyway.
In a separate squirmish, Baskin is in a legal battle against Aarona and her family over rights to a beach access lane.
