Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire now more than twice the size of Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildfires burning rampant across California continue to destroy property and claim dozens of lives, and the combined scale of the three large blazes is growing at a rapid pace.
Authorities announced Wednesday that the death toll from the Camp Fire, which is burning in an area north of Sacramento, has already left at least 50 people dead, while more than 100 others — most of them senior citizens, according to a CNN report — remain missing.
The Camp Fire, already the most deadly and destructive in California state history, was 201 square miles in size as of Tuesday afternoon — roughly the size of an area that spans from Kapolei to Kailua and Mililani to Diamond Head.
A story posted by NBC News on Wednesday compares the combined size of the two fires — the Woolsey Fire, in Southern California, has burned 156 square miles — to roughly 16 Manhattans. Each fire is bigger in scale than Washington, D.C., and the Camp Fire alone is nearly the size of the island of Molokai.
Here’s the size of the Camp Fire compared to some of the largest cities in the country:
