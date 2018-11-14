Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire now more than twice the size of Honolulu

Firefighters are battling a blaze that would stretch from Kapolei to Kailua Beach if it were on Oahu.

Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire now more than twice the size of Honolulu
In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, file photo flames consume a home as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif. Credit rating agency Moody's on Monday estimated that insured losses for the three current fires will be between $3 billion and $6 billion. The staggering price tag is due in part to the size of the fires but also the costs of rebuilding, both materials and labor. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger)
By HNN Staff | November 14, 2018 at 12:50 PM HST - Updated November 14 at 12:51 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildfires burning rampant across California continue to destroy property and claim dozens of lives, and the combined scale of the three large blazes is growing at a rapid pace.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the death toll from the Camp Fire, which is burning in an area north of Sacramento, has already left at least 50 people dead, while more than 100 others — most of them senior citizens, according to a CNN report — remain missing.

The Camp Fire, already the most deadly and destructive in California state history, was 201 square miles in size as of Tuesday afternoon — roughly the size of an area that spans from Kapolei to Kailua and Mililani to Diamond Head.

The size of Northern California's deadly Camp Fire, superimposed to scale over the island of Oahu.
The size of Northern California's deadly Camp Fire, superimposed to scale over the island of Oahu. ((Leaflet/OpenStreetMap/NBC News))

A story posted by NBC News on Wednesday compares the combined size of the two fires — the Woolsey Fire, in Southern California, has burned 156 square miles — to roughly 16 Manhattans. Each fire is bigger in scale than Washington, D.C., and the Camp Fire alone is nearly the size of the island of Molokai.

Here’s the size of the Camp Fire compared to some of the largest cities in the country:

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.