Northern California’s deadly Camp Fire now more than twice the size of Honolulu

In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, file photo flames consume a home as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif. Credit rating agency Moody's on Monday estimated that insured losses for the three current fires will be between $3 billion and $6 billion. The staggering price tag is due in part to the size of the fires but also the costs of rebuilding, both materials and labor. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger)