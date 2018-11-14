Man convicted of attacking wife at Haleakala campground sentenced to prison

HALEAKALA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man convicted of attacking his wife at a campground at Haleakala National Park in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison.
Prosecutors said 44-year-old Matthew Berckmann threatened his wife with a large kitchen knife while holding his forearm against her throat, pinning her to the ground.
He was found guilty in April for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault of his spouse by strangulation.
After his imprisonment, Berckmann will be on supervised release for three years.
