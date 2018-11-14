Man convicted of attacking wife at Haleakala campground sentenced to prison

Prosecutors say he threatened his wife with a large kitchen knife while pinning her to the ground.

The incident happened in October 2017.
HALEAKALA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man convicted of attacking his wife at a campground at Haleakala National Park in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old Matthew Berckmann threatened his wife with a large kitchen knife while holding his forearm against her throat, pinning her to the ground.

He was found guilty in April for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault of his spouse by strangulation.

After his imprisonment, Berckmann will be on supervised release for three years.

