Local Connection: Hawaii Hosts Bruno Mars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hard to imagine that more than 100,000 people went to Aloha Stadium this weekend for the Bruno Mars concerts.
It was a proud homecoming for a performer we've known since childhood and is now one of the biggest stars in music.
But what was even more amazing – Aloha Stadium seemed to handle the crowds pretty well.
Granted the high profile nature of the event, with several more major concerts scheduled for later in the holidays, certainly put facility managers on notice that this was a major test.
The community also rallied – partly in the spirit of supporting Bruno – to offer multiple alternative and reasonably-priced parking sites all around the stadium.
Traffic was manageable because people heeded warnings to avoid the area. That gave concert patrons time to get into the stadium itself.
Point is, it was a team effort between the authorities, the media, the community and ticket-holders, which made it go smoothly.
We can only hope that the public is as prepared for the next events, even without Bruno’s star-power.
Perhaps Aloha Stadium in its final chapter will once again serve as an important asset as well as a place where lifelong memories are made.
